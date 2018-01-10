South GA business owner recognized for honoring black history

A South Georgia man is being honored for his dedication to black history. (Source: WALB)

One of South Georgia's own will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to remember and honor African American history.

Jack Hadley owns the Black History Museum in Thomasville, which showcases black history not only on a national level but features a number of items relevant to Thomas County.

Hadley will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgia Association of Museums and Galleries.

"I didn't do it all alone, it started with my son, then my wife and kids got involved. It's been a blessing for me to be supported by them and we were incorporated in 1995 as a non-profit," said Hadley.

Hadley will be presented the award next Friday in Rome at the association's annual conference.

