PCOM president encourages regional support to ensure college's success

PCOM's president encourages local schools and hospitals to support the new college to ensure its success. (Source: WALB)

A four-year regional medical school is coming to South Georgia in 2019, and the president said he needs the community's support to ensure the college's success.

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia will open to students in Moultrie in August of next year.

President Dr. Jay Feldstein said they've already started hiring faculty and staff for the new college.

Dr. Feldstein said support and partnerships with local schools and hospitals will help recruit more local students to the school to combat the physician shortage in rural areas.

"Help us develop pipeline programs at middle schools, at high schools, to work with the local colleges because we want to be a part of the community," said Dr. Feldstein. "And for this to be really successful, and for this to have a tremendous regional presence to address the needs of physician shortages in rural South Georgia, we all need to work together."

Their first graduating class is expected to have 60 students.

