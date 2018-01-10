Teen arrested, accused of using fake $100 to buy cigarettes

Police say Miller was caught on camera trying to use the fake money (Source: DCP)

A man is behind bars after police said he tried to use a fake $100 bill at a Dougherty County convenience store.

Police arrested Steven Tyler Miller, 18, on Tuesday.

DCP had surveillance video from December 23 at the County Line Grocery in Dougherty County near the Worth County line.

Investigators said Miller tried to buy cigarettes and a soda with the counterfeit $100 bill.

"What we're seeing a lot of lately is $100 bills and the rationality behind that is you will go into the store and buy low ticket items, then get back multiple change that is good currency. So, I do give credit right now to most places you go, if you try to pass $100 bills, they're testing them now," said Captain Tom Jackson.

Jackson said someone recognized Miller from the surveillance video we ran on WALB last week.

Miller also had previous charges from Wilcox County for burglarizing a bank.

However, Albany police still need help identifying three other people suspected of using counterfeit money.

Detectives said that the three used $250 worth of counterfeit money to buy cigarettes and Green Dot cards at the Walgreens on Dawson Road in late December.

If you know who any of the suspects are, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS (229) 436-TIPS.

