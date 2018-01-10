Police arrest 2 teens after victims found burglars inside home

Albany police arrested two teenagers Tuesday afternoon after responding to a burglary in progress.

It happened in the 1300 block of West Whitney Avenue just after noon.

The victims told police they left their home for a few minutes and found two people looking through boxes when they came back to the house.

The police report said Alexander Thomas, 17, and a 16-year-old accomplice were taken into custody.

Their charges have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.