Resurfacing on South GA state route to start this week

State Route 125 from Lowndes County to Berrien County will be resurfaced this week.

Due to the weather, the project will start later in the week.

Resurfacing will start at North Hightower road in Lowndes County and end at SR-11 to GA-37 in Ray City.

It is roughly 5.7 miles of resurfacing.

Georgia Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Nita Birmingham said that these projects are much needed on many county roads throughout South Georgia.

"If you travel that route regularly it's important to you, these are your roads and we want to make sure that we have good quality roads for the people to travel on," said Birmingham.

Birmingham said that people should expect traffic delays as the resurfacing starts up.

The project is expected to last 4 weeks.

Crews will resurface Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

