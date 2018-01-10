1 arrested, 1 injured after Cordele stabbing

Cordele police are investigating an argument they believe led to a stabbing in the 300 block of West 23rd Avenue on Tuesday.

According to a report, the victim was taken to the ER with a stab wound to her right side.

Police said Kenya Paul pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

It happened around 12:40 p.m.

Police arrested Paul for probation violation.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with any information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.

