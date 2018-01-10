South Westover Boulevard railroad crossing gets more work

Railroad fixes should take five hours, at least (Source: City of Albany)

Norfolk Southern Railway is replacing, repaving and performing additional general maintenance on their railroad crossings on South Westover Boulevard Thursday, between West Gordon Avenue and Phillips Drive.

The work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 9 a.m. and will reopen at 2 p.m. Motorists are advised to take detours around these closed

This will affect traffic going Northbound and Southbound on South Westover Boulevard at the railroad crossing.

Norfolk Southern Railway will be putting down the surface asphalt, and traffic control is being performed by Norfolk Southern’s contractor, Road Safe Traffic Systems.

Motorists are advised to take detours around the closed crossings.

The maintenance repairs will enhance motorists driving experience with smoother crossings and roadways adjacent to the tracks on Norfolk Southern’s Rail system in Albany.

