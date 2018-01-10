Thomas Co. Central names Ashley Henderson head football coach

The votes are in, and Thomas County Central selected Ashley Henderson to take over the football program following Thursday morning's school board meeting.

Henderson is leaving his post at Valwood following a 2017 GISA Class 3A State Championship, the third state title he's won since joining the Valiants in 2012.

No coach in Valwood history won more games than Henderson.

At his first head coaching stop, the Valdosta State University alum went (66-12) through 6 seasons leading the Valiants.

A staple in South Georgia, he worked as an assistant at Valdosta High School prior to joining Valwood.

Henderson was one of four finalists named during Tuesday's school board meeting.

He beat out Central Gwinnett's Todd Wofford, Pierce County's Jason Strickland, and current TCC offensive coordinator Leonard Guyton.

This was the first open head coaching search since 1990, as former head coach Bill Shaver was promoted from within the previous staff.

Thomas County Central parted with Shaver after his 10 years in charge.

Shaver led the Yellow Jackets to the playoffs nine times, but won a total of five postseason games never cracking the semifinal round.

His career record of (74-40) placed him second in school history behind Ed Pilcher (169-54) who famously led the Jackets to five state titles in the mid-90s.

