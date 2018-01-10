Adel man arrested for Valdosta thefts

Valdosta Police went to check a report of multiple car break-ins in different locations around the city in the pre-dawn hours Monday morning.

Witnesses were able to provide a physical description of the driver and also were able to read the tag number of the suspicious vehicle, and VPD issued an alert for that car.

Soon, the vehicle was spotted in Valdosta, and 20-year-old Russell Fields from Adel, was found to be in possession of multiple items that had been reported stolen.

Russell was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Russell Fields is now facing seven counts of felony Theft by Entering Motor Vehicle.

"The case represents yet another example of community policing where citizens help the Valdosta Police Department prevent and solve crimes. We can’t be everywhere so we need our citizens to help, like they did in this case. The information gathered by the witnesses was essential in putting the subject in jail and returning the stolen property to the rightful owners," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

