DCSS board votes to ask General Assembly to approve raise

On Friday morning, January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found inside Lowndes Co. High School's old gymnasium, and the school was immediately locked down. The circumstances of his death have been a source of conjecture, gossip, allegations, and lawsuits ever since.More >>
Board members' pay hasn't changed since 1951. The resolution must be approved by the Georgia General Assembly.More >>
Norfolk Southern Railway is replacing, repaving and performing general maintenance on their railroad crossings on South Westover Boulevard.More >>
Witnesses were able to provide a physical description of the driver and also were able to read the tag number of the suspicious vehicle, and VPD issued an alert for that car.More >>
Some county leaders are voicing their opinions about something they feel very strongly about...litter.More >>
