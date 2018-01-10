DCSS board votes to ask General Assembly to approve raise

On Monday, the Dougherty County Board of Education voted unanimously on a resolution to increase their pay.

Compensation for the chairman was raised from $300 per month to $1,200.

The vice chairman's compensation was raised from $250 per month to $1,100.

Compensation for all other board members was raised from $250 per month to $1,000.

Board members' pay hasn't changed since 1951.

Board members explained they do a lot more than most people think. The position is very time consuming and it was time for a change.

"We've had conversations throughout the years. At this time the system is doing well and we feel that this would be a great time to ask and we're asking for the General Assembly to come on and help us with this," said Velvet Poole, Chairperson, Dougherty County Board of Education.

The pay raises would put the school board on a "competitive level with comparable Georgia school systems throughout the state.

The resolution must be approved by the Georgia General Assembly.

