Lee Co. commissioners looks at water quality

Lee County leaders tackled how to improve the water quality for residents during the first commission meeting of the new year. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday night, a consultant spoke to Lee county leaders about the 2018 community development block grant cycle.

The $436,000 federal grant would be used to replace the current water system at the mobile homes near Lake Chehaw.

The owners want to abandon the current water system and use the grant funds to run two water lines through the area to improve the water quality.

Commissioner Rick Muggridge supported the project saying it fits well in the Utility Authority's service delivery area as well as a good area to expand the water lines.

"The people there have had some issues with the quality of their water, some EPD issues, so it really is the perfect grant," said Muggridge.

Last year, Lee County commissioners didn't get the funding for the water system improvement project due to some technical issues, but they're confident it will happen this year.

County leaders plan to apply in April.

They plan to hold a public hearing in the next few weeks.

