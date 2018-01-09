Albany Tech chooses 2018 EAGLE delegate

Staff with Albany Technical College announced the student who will serve as the 2018 EAGLE delegate.

It stands for the Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education.

Albany native Damario Taylor was chosen as this year's EAGLE delegate.

Taylor will represent Albany Tech at the Technical College System of Georgia's 2018 EAGLE competition.

"A really good accomplishment on my behalf especially being somebody who dropped out of school and I came back and completed it a lot faster than I expected myself to complete it so it's a great achievement," said Taylor.

During the month of March, Taylor will compete for the 2018 State EAGLE Award.

Staff with @AlbanyTech announced Albany native, Damario Taylor, will be the 2018 EAGLE delegate. Congrats! @WALBNews10 pic.twitter.com/UERkNx9uq8 — Re-Essa Buckels WALB (@ReessaWALB) January 10, 2018

