Albany Steak 'n Shake plans to reopen after fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Steak 'n Shake plans to reopen after fire

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials with Steak 'n Shake say the Albany restaurant will reopen.

The Albany location closed last year after a fire.

Officials said they are working to get the restaurant up and running again.

According to the district manager for the Albany Steak 'n Shake, contractors estimate it could take about two more months to reopen the eatery.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly