Michigan couple wanted in death of 4-year-old arrested in Georgia

Michigan police charged Candice Diaz and Brad Fields in the death of Diaz's four-year-old daughter. (Source: Lowndes Co. Jail)

A Michigan couple wanted for the murder of a 4-year-old has been arrested in South Georgia.

Michigan police charged Candice Diaz and Brad Fields in the death of Diaz's four-year-old daughter.

The couple was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday off I-75 in Lake Park.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff Office officials, someone from Michigan tipped officials off that the couple could be traveling this way.

They surrendered without incident.

Lowndes County officials are prepared to keep the couple as long as needed, and then they will be extradited to Michigan.

The investigation began after police responded to the home in Sumpter Township, Michigan and the child wasn't breathing.

She later died at the hospital.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.

Both Diaz and Fields are being charged with murder.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.