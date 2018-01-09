South GA kids say 'Thank you' to law enforcement

Law enforcement officers in South Georgia received dozens of cards, letters and drawings from children to say, 'Thank you, for all that you do,' on Tuesday.

The notes were for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The Valdosta Police Department held a ceremony this morning around 10 a.m.

A handful of speakers, including the mayor, gave thanks to the individuals who risk their lives every day protecting the community.

Officer Darrell Lester said he's glad to see that kids are starting to have a better perspective when it comes to police.

"We just try to encourage them and show them the right thing to do and it's rewarding it really is. To see a young child come up to you instead of running from you, they come up to you and say, 'Thank you,' for just being there and making it safe," explained Lester.

Chief Brian Childress said that in a day where law enforcement is sometimes frowned upon, this is a reminder to those who serve, that their work is not in vain.

