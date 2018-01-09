5 DCSS robotics teams move to Super Regional Tournament

Two fourth grade students demonstrate what robot can do (Source: WALB)

Five Dougherty County School System robotics teams have been invited to the Super Regional Tournament.

Students competed against elementary and middle school teams from four counties.

They were judged in robot design, performance, a challenge performance and the use of core values.

West Town Elementary School participated in the competition for its first year.

Teacher Dr. Carol Boges said they won the championship trophy for the rookie division, for their strong performance in all areas of the competition.

"When they had announced that we had won, we were just stunned," explained Boges. "We were like, 'Wow we won,' and then jumped up and started cheering, the kids did. And I was just sitting there like, 'We won. We won.' It was great!"

All five teams earned enough points to advance to the Super Regional competition in Columbus.

They are scheduled to compete on January 20.

