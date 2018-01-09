Tourist attractions impacted by Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau vote

Downtown tourist attractions are still in the process of figuring out how the split of the Convention and Visitors Bureau from the Chamber of Commerce will impact their businesses.

Executive Director of the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center Tommy Greggors said he thinks the split will allow the CVB to run more effectively.

In turn, he believes his two non-profit tourist destinations will continue to thrive.

Greggors said the CVB and the Chamber have had a long-standing relationship.

"It really deals with the financial aspects and the funding of the CVB and hopefully can funnel more dollars into the CVB, to which again benefits all of our attractions and hotels, motels, restaurants in the community," explained Greggors. "Because it's about bringing people into our community."

Greggors believes that with the split, the CVB will be able to better examine and make decisions about their operational structure.

