Valdosta neighbor reacts after devastating house fire

A South Georgia woman and her pets are safe after a house fire, thanks to first responders and her neighbor. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia woman and her pets are safe after a house fire, thanks to first responders and her neighbor.

One Valdosta house on Judy Lane is no longer a home after a fire broke out in the early morning hours on Monday.

Inside was a woman and her eight beloved dogs.

Neighbor Donna Hall, 24, said it all happened quickly.

"She came over here bamming on the door, scared the daylights out me really, but she was letting it be known that her house was on fire and her pets were inside and to please help her get her pets out," explained Hall.

Hall said she and her husband ran out of the house, but the fire was already out of control.

"The smoke had already overtook the house, but two of the chihuahuas did run out and the fire department got the other five," said Hall.

The neighbor's other dog was already outside.

Hall describes her neighbor as a good person and someone she adores. She said that her pets mean the world to her.

"I was really hurt to see her out there sitting on that cold ground at 6 in the morning and she didn't want to get up. She didn't want to put no shoes on, she was in her housecoat, and she didn't want to do anything until she knew those dogs were out that house," said Hall.

Valdosta Fire Department was able to stop the fire, but Hall said her neighbor was frightened the entire time.

"Even when the fire truck came she said, 'Please get them out, please get them out. Oh, they burnin', they burnin'.' The more fire and smoke she saw, she just felt like they were burning up," said Hall.

Hall said this is just a safety reminder.

"I know you can be sleep and these things can happen too, but I'm trying to be prepared. If I wake up and encounter that, that hopefully, I can make it to safety.

Hall said she has spoken to the owner of the home and that she is doing much better.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.