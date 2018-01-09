State education tax proposal up for discussion

State lawmakers in Atlanta are considering expanding a special education state sales tax to more school districts.

A Republican Representative is sponsoring the constitutional amendment which would allow school districts to go to voters for a penny sales tax.

The goal would be to fund maintenance and operational expenses, like busing students and paying for health care, for up to five years.

Fran Millar, Georgia State Senator (R), is on the committee for education and youth.

He said he is not sure the timing is right for this proposal.

"I believe we need to look at funding in totality. I'd like to see it happen soon, but I'm hopeful that our next governor whoever that will be will deal with that on a comprehensive basis," said Millar.

Right now there are ten rural school districts that have been approved for this education local option sales tax.

The two in our viewing area are Mitchell County and Colquitt County.

