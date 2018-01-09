Woman injured in Doerun, GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a woman was found in her Doerun home with injuries on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

The GBI was called to a residence on North Green Street around noon.

People who live in the area said the street was full of cars Tuesday afternoon.

GBI agents said a woman was found in her home with injuries. There has been no word at this time on the extent of her injuries.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

People who live in the area said the couple who lives in the home are very nice people. They said they're well known in town.

WALB's Amanda Hoskins spoke with some family who said they are still learning about what happened themselves.

The woman is in stable condition.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

