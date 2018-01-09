'Shake the shed' with the doggie leotard

Coughing, sneezing, stuffy nose? No, we're not talking about cold and flu symptoms, we're talking about the side effects of owning a shaggy pet.

If you have a pet with long or even short hair, then you or someone who has visited you may have experienced these symptoms.

You've probably gone through at least a few vacuum cleaners trying to get the hair off of everything.

But there may be a solution!

It's called the Shed Defender. It's essentially a leotard for dogs. Sorry cat lovers, no solutions for you yet.

Anyone who has ever worn a leotard or a romper probably has one question though. How does the dog go to the bathroom in this?

Shed Defender's website has you covered in the FAQs.

Apparently, there is a zipper that you can partially unzip and allow the dog to do its business.

The website also says it's made from breathable fabric, allowing the dog to stay cool. It also says it protects your home from pet hair, dirt, dander, and allergens.

It is also helps reduce anxiety and has many medical and health benefits as well. It is made from a lightweight, breathable, stretchy, Eco-friendly fabric. The fabric is a perfect balance between being breathable, retaining a very minimal amount of heat, thus not making the dog hot; and also, durable enough to endure the wear and tear your dog will put it through. It is easy to put on, easy to take off, machine dry and washable. It is designed to be snug and form fitting. There is a zipper on the underside that runs along the belly and up to the bottom of the tail. When outside, or if they need a potty break, just slightly unzip, no need to take it off.

It ranges in sizes from mini to giant with a handy size chart to help you pick the perfect fit for your pup.

Currently, the prices range from $39.99, marked down from $44.99 to $62.99, marked down from $72.99.

They also come in all sorts of colors from black, to pink, to camouflage and even leopard print. However, some sizes and colors are currently unavailable. You also get a 30-day trial with your purchase.

If this is the perfect solution for you and your dog, you can visit the Shed Defender website and pre-order yours now, the site says orders will ship January 24.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.