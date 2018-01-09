Albany location of New York & Company closing - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany location of New York & Company closing

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The New York & Company Outlet store in the Albany Mall is closing.

A big sign is up in the window of New York & Company announcing its closure.

It also says everything must go.

Employees said the store will close its doors January 27.

