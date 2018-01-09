2 teens charged in Albany car break-ins, burglaries

Two teenagers have been charged in a string of car break-ins and burglaries across the West Albany area.

Investigators arrested Robert McCoy III, 18, and Keyonta Banks, 19, on Monday on West Whitney Avenue.

During a search of the property, police found several stolen items they say linked the teens to the crimes.

They charged McCoy with burglary and Banks with entering auto.

Investigators said several other arrests are pending.

