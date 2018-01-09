New health programs set for 2018

The new year means new health programs for south Georgia residents.

The Georgia Department of Public Health will incorporate a new National Diabetes Prevention Program for Worth, Mitchell, Grady and Terrell counties this year.

The program targets people at risk of developing diabetes.

It's a year-long program with two main goals, helping participants lose 5 to 7 percent of their body weight, and increase physical activity to 150 minutes per week.

Public Health's Children's Medical Services Program will also begin offering an Endocrinology Clinic later this year.

That's in addition to the telemedicine clinics already offered for Sickle Cell and genetics.

"One of the core functions of Public Health is assessment," said Brenda Greene, District Deputy Health Director. "So we're always looking at data, we're looking at health outcomes, we're working with partners to determine what things we might be able to do together to improve health outcomes. So the beginning of the calendar year is certainly a time to reflect and plan."

Another new addition residents in Dougherty County will see is a travel vaccine available for those traveling across the country.

And another initiative for this year is a new family planning initiative called LARC, or long-acting reversible contraceptives, to educate citizens about the various methods of birth control.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.