Owens takes first POTW honor for Fighting Tigers

The Andrew College men's basketball team is in it's inaugural season.

That means there will be many firsts, but it doesn't minimize the feats themselves.

Freshman guard Ijon Owens was named the GCAA division 1 men's player of the week.

The former Crisp County Cougar averaged 24 points 6 boards and 4.5 assists this past week.

It's the first such honor in Fighting Tigers men's basketball history.

