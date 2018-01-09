'No fishing' signs posted in Sylvester in preparation for community fish rodeo

Thousands of fish are calling Sylvester their new home, thanks to a donation from the city.

Around 2,700 fish were released into the Village Lake, which is located on the 200 block of Paulk Street.

That's right across from the Village Community Garden where Sam X White has dedicated his time and effort bridging art and agriculture together.

These new fish are only 2 to 3 inches long.

There are signs posted around the lake asking people not to fish in the area, in preparation for a community fish rodeo in late spring or early summer.

"Once we have the fishing rodeo, we will remove the signs and you will be able to continue to fish," said White. "And by the way, on the other side of town at the duck pond, you will find those signs that there is no fishing for the same situation."

White said bringing the fish into the area will build an even greater sense of community in Sylvester, which will encourage families to come out and enjoy not only the garden but also the lake.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.