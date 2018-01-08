Albany doctor sees spike in flu cases

An Albany doctor said the number of flu cases in his clinic has jumped from about five per week to an estimated 20 cases, and said it is not too late to get a flu shot. (Source: WALB)

The vaccine has been available since late summer.

There have been some reports that the flu vaccine might not be as effective this year, but Dr. Troy Alderman with One Source in Albany said that discussion occurs every flu season, and shouldn't dissuade someone from getting their vaccine now.

"But, still it is not too late to get vaccinated. You need to get vaccinated, especially if you are healthy and not showing signs of the flu. Get your vaccination and in about two weeks you will build up your immunity to the flu," explained Dr. Alderman.

Dr. Alderman recommends that if you are showing symptoms of the flu, get to a doctor quickly so you can start an anti-viral.

That drug will suppress flu symptoms, and shorten the duration of the virus.

