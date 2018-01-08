DCSS board gives thumbs up to horror film production

On Monday night, the Dougherty County school board gave the thumbs up to a new movie being filmed at both Albany and Monroe High Schools. (Source: WALB)

On Monday night, the Dougherty County school board gave the thumbs up to a new movie being filmed at both Albany and Monroe High Schools.

Londonderry, the production company, agreed to use film and multimedia television students from the 4C Academy and students in the multimedia magnet program at Dougherty High.

In December, producers and writers with Londonderry visited Albany to scope out a few high schools to shoot a movie called "Exorcism at Lincoln High."

"To do work on set, get real world, valuable learning experience working with some pretty talented Hollywood folks while producing this film. So it's kind of an exciting opportunity for our students not to mention the economic impact that having 70 or so folks in town for several months will have on our local economy," said DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

Film crews will be setting up production offices within the next two weeks.

Crews will start shooting the horror film in February for about 10 weeks.

