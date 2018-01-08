2 teenagers facing charges after Albany shooting

A teenager has been released after being injured during a shooting.

Albany police said an 18-year-old had pellet wounds on his head and neck.

The teen told police he'd been texting a 16-year-old and they decided to meet up on Sunday.

The teen said he then went to the 1800 block of West Broad Avenue. That's when he saw two 16-year-olds coming towards his car with shotguns.

He told police they started shooting at him as he was leaving.

Police said the two teens used stolen shotguns to commit the crime.

They're charged with aggravated assault among other things.

