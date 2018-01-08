Albany police respond to armed robbery

The Albany Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Monday night.

According to APD, a black male, wearing a mask, came into the Inland Gas Station on North Jefferson Street with a handgun.

Police said the robber demanded money from the clerk.

APD said the man walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Albany Dougherty County Emergency 911 said the call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Police have requested surveillance video.

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is continuing to investigate this incident.

