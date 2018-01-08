No homicides in Dougherty County so far in 2018

We are now a little more than a week into the new year, and so far we have not had any murders in Albany.

Michael Fowler, Dougherty County Coroner, said he believes this could be because of the 'Take a Stand' rally he and city leaders led back in October.

However, Fowler said two people have committed suicide this year, and another person has attempted suicide. Those numbers are up from last year.

Now Fowler cautions people who may be struggling with harming another or themselves to find help through counseling, or spirituality.

"We would love to keep our numbers down. We would love to have zero at the end of December, with no homicides. That's what we would love to happen," said Fowler.

Fowler said law enforcement and community leaders are paying attention to the numbers too, to make sure the county is staying safe.

