Law enforcement looking for distracted drivers on game day

The national championship will air Monday night.

And of course, the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Whether you're traveling near or far to make it to your plans, the Georgia State Patrol is going to be looking for distracted drivers.

GSP Post 40 Corporal Andrew McKenzie said it is crucial to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and make sure your eyes are on the road.

McKenzie said distracted driving doesn't just include using your phone, but also looking toward the backseat to talk to passengers in the back of your vehicle.

"We're going to be looking for people who are speeding. We are going to be looking for people who are in and out of traffic, changing lanes, erratic. We are going to be looking for people distracted on cell phones," explained McKenzie.

And of course, McKenzie cautions people against drinking and driving.

