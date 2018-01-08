Fight Albany Blight demolishes its first structure in 2018

Paul Forgey, Director, Planning, Development, and Code Enforcement for the city of Albany (Source: WALB)

On Monday afternoon, Fight Albany Blight began tackling Albany's run-down properties one by one.

A little more than a week into the new year, the committee demolished its first home in 2018.

The single story 1,500 square foot home is now rubble.

After code inspectors deemed the home uninhabitable, Fight Albany Blight along with Albany Housing Authority decided to tear it down.

"We try to do a variety of things of getting the neighborhood involved in bettering itself so it's not just the city coming in and fixing things. It's then getting the neighborhood then to take care of itself better," said Albany's Planning Development Services and Code Enforcement Director Paul Forgey.

Forgey said the downtown neighborhood property owners were given citations to fix their home.

But after multiple attempts to bring the neglected home up to standards, they did not comply.

"Working with the Housing Authority, we wanted to work where they have an influence and of course our main homes are real close to here. So they had an interest in improving the area around the housing authority," explained Forgey.

A code inspector said the home sustained fire damage and there was no electricity, heating and air conditioning or running water.

"Houses that we demolish typically, you know they've been abandoned and we give them ample time to tell us they are going to do something with them," explained Forgey, "It's probably five to 10 years before it gets demolished."

Now the long-term goal is to get a house built on the land, but the short term:

"Just to have a clean lot that there's a house that we don't have to worry about falling in and hurting somebody. And that's part of the reason we're interested in removing, not only does it look bad but it's a safety hazard as well," said Forgey.

The demolition costed about $7,000 dollars.

A code inspector said that on Tuesday and Wednesday city crews will haul more debris to the landfill.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.