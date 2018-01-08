Dougherty Co. commissioners learn more about EMS proposal

Dougherty County commissioners heard more on what it could mean if they choose to outsource their EMS services to a company in Atlanta. (Source: WALB)

On Monday, Dougherty County commissioners heard more on what it could mean if they choose to outsource their EMS services to a company in Atlanta.

Independent Consultant Jack Krakeel broke down a proposal from Grady Healthcare Systems. He pointed out several highlights of the proposal.

Krakeel said the proposal is contingent on Grady using its own call center.

The call would come through 911 and then be transferred to Grady, and they would decide how to respond.

Depending on the call, Krakeel said they may use a mobile unit that is run by a nurse practitioner and a paramedic instead of always responding with an ambulance.

Krakeel said that under the proposal, fees could increase by about 30 percent.

"The call which is now answered at the primary 911 center would continue to be answered at the primary 911 center, but then the caller would be transferred to secondary public safety answering point staffed and managed by Southwest EMS Alliance," explained Krakeel.

According to the proposal, it would save Dougherty County about $8 million over five years.

