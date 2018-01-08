Former teammate supporting Malkom Parrish at the Benz

Thousands of fans line the insides of Mercedes Benz-Stadium in preparation for the National Championship.

One in particular has close ties to Quitman native and Georgia Bulldog Malkom Parrish.

Dev'ron Whitfield is at the Benz in support of Parish, his former teammate at Brooks County High School.

Sporting the No. 14 jersey, Whitfield made the drive from Athens to witness history.

One thing is certain--Parrish's 4-year stint as a defensive back in Athens ends Monday night.

Parrish has had 129 total tackles, 5 interceptions and 19 passes deflected in his career as a Dawg.

But a man he considers his brother is hoping he'll add a nice piece of hardware to put a bow on his career.

"Just to see the young brother make it out of Brooks County and to watch him play for a national championship, it's incredible, the feeling," said Whitfield several hours before Georgia and Alabama hit the field. "The hard work he's put in to get to this chance, it's amazing."

Whitfield is the survivor of the BC3 fatal wreck that pained the hearts of Quitman back in 2013.

Monday night, he will be at the Benz as Parrish and the Dawgs will look to make Brook County and all of Georgia proud.

