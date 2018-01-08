Bainbridge community excited to see success of Kirby Smart

Many people geared up for Monday's big championship game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama. One community in South Georgia is cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs with a whole lot of passion and a unique connection to the game.

Head Coach Kirby Smart grew up in Bainbridge.

In Bainbridge, no matter your age, for some reason, this whole town was backing the Dawgs on Monday.

"I would just be dishonest if I didn't say I just really want Georgia to win," said Sarah Griffin.

That reason is the head coach, Kirby Smart.

"I haven't seen anyone in Bainbridge in the past month who isn't just over the moon because of Kirby and his family," said Griffin.

"To have an actual friend of yours coaching for the national championship is amazing," said Elizabeth Hill.

"I don't know Kirby personally, but I think it's teaching here in Bainbridge that Kirby Smart is from Bainbridge. I think that plays a major role in the excitement," explained Beth Whitaker

Kirby grew up attending Jones Wheat Elementary.

The principal there now, Larry Clark, was a coach alongside Kirby's father Sonny. He said to see him in the Mercedes Benz Dome on Monday night, playing the biggest game of his career as a head coach is so exciting.

"To have a chance and see him grow up and always have that ambition of being a college coach," said Clark.

"I don't think this surprises anyone in Bainbridge because he was destined to do good things," said Griffin.

For this Bainbridge community, Monday night was almost like a home game, the people who have followed him, supported him, cheered him on from his days on the Bearcat Field, now to the big game.

On Monday night, this group will be Kirby and the team's 12th man.

