Colquitt Regional oncology center set to open in March

The new 5,500 square foot oncology center in Moultrie is almost complete.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center staff said the project is very exciting.

The facility is very modern and will offer a bigger space, and it will hopefully be more inviting for people seeking cancer treatment in the community.

Colquitt Regional officials said they are continuing to look for new ways to expand the services and improve patient areas in the hospital.

A few minor touches and furniture still need to be put in.

Oncology is currently located on the 3rd floor of Colquitt Regional, but the new space will be on the first floor of the hospital with a separate entrance specifically designed for oncology patients.

The Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation received a donation from the Edwards family to build the center, and it will be named in honor of Bill Edwards who lost a battle with cancer in August of 2015.

The new facility will have two exam rooms, a private entrance from the hospital, two isolation rooms and a seven patient infusion bay with seating for visitors.

The facility is expected to be state of the art and hospital officials are excited about what it will add to the community.

"We serve probably at any given time over 100 patients that have cancer in Colquitt County. And we serve based upon, regardless of their ability to pay for that service. If we didn't offer that service people would have to travel to Thomasville or Albany in order to get it," said CEO Jim Matney.

Monday was one of the first tours of the facility, the ribbon cutting will be held in March.

