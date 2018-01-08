GA representative discusses proposed Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act

Monday marked the first day of the Georgia Legislative Session in Atlanta.

Moultrie House Representative Sam Watson said he has a piece of legislation that was carried over from last year. It is called the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act.

Watson said it would create a fund with current tax revenues from the sale of recreational items and use it for land acquisition, wildlife management and land conservation.

"You know Georgia becomes the number one place in the nation to do business we've got to make sure we protect the quality of life. We want people to be able to enjoy the outdoors and go hunting and fishing and maintain all of that," explained Watson.

Improving rural areas of Georgia will be one of the main focus for lawmakers during this year's session.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.