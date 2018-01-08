Leaders approve Radium Springs memorial

Commissioners have approved a memorial to be placed at Radium Springs. (Source: WALB)

On Monday, Dougherty County commissioners voted to have a memorial placed in Radium Springs to remember those affected by the January storms of 2017.

The memorial is estimated to cost about $265,000.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that it's important to spend our dollars on improving an important area to Southwest Georgia.

"Also to remember those lost during the tornado, it's important to go ahead and recognize those lives lost, and improve the area and make it more accommodating to citizens and tourists. And also make sure the existing investment is not lost," explained Cohilas.

The money will go to improving Radium Springs Gardens as a whole.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.