After a year: Albany Relief and Recovery still helps storm victims

An Albany organization is still helping hundreds of families a year after the devastating January storms hit. (Source: WALB)

A year after the January storms the Albany Relief and Recovery organization continues to help around 200 families a week, and has helped over 729 families all together, so far.

There are still 278 cases remaining.

Kenneth Bevel with Albany Relief and Recovery said they have accomplished a lot, but they still have work to do.

"This has been incredible to see the lives changed and the families that have been helped, and the resources that have been provided by the community have been overwhelming. So to just be a part of this experience has been a great experience, and we are grateful, so very grateful to be a part of this community," said Bevel.

On January 18, there will be another meeting to discuss future efforts for volunteer assistance.

New cases will be taken until February 9.

