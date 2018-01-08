APD: Wanted man arrested after brief chase

The Albany Police Department said that a man they had been looking for since an incident on December 20, was arrested just after midnight, Monday morning.

They said that Johnny Demond Jackson forced a man to drive him from the East Albany Walmart to West Highland Avenue, at gunpoint.

The victim said Jackson took his phone and Michael Kors book bag. The victim was able to escape when he threw the vehicle in park and ran away.

A citizen told police that they had seen Jackson on TV, and that he was at a convenience store on North Slappey Boulevard.

They went there, and Jackson took off running, but officers caught him soon a short distance away, and took him to jail.

