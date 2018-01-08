Doctor offers advice on how to avoid the flu

The Albany Police Department said that a man they had been looking for since an incident on December 20, was arrested just after midnight, Monday morning.More >>
Family Physician Cliff Dunn explained that the flu is on the rise in Southwest Georgia and wants the public to be more cautious about their health and that includes making sure they have their flu shot.More >>
Saturday has been an entire day of work trying to build a new play structure. But the work actually started about 4 years ago, with the parent teacher organization wanting to develop a new playground.More >>
It has been a chilly start to the new year. And people aren't the only ones feeling the effects.More >>
Leshia Michelle Green, 50, charged with the murder of her 4-year-old foster son who died in Lee County last September turned herself into the Lee County Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoonMore >>
