Doctor offers advice on how to avoid the flu

As temperatures drop in Southwest Georgia, doctors are seeing a spike in flu cases. This is also a trend across the country.

Medical professionals at Phoebe Primary Care Northwest urge people to make sure they have their flu shot.

Family Physician Cliff Dunn explained that the flu is on the rise in Southwest Georgia and he wants the public to be more cautious about their health. That includes making sure they have their flu shot.

Dunn advises everyone to take some extra precautions like making sure counter tops, doors, and common items that you touch on an everyday basis get cleaned and disinfected.

Keeping your hands clean and sanitized will help in preventing an outbreak of the flu.

Also, it is recommended that if you cough, don't use your hands. Instead, use your elbow or a handkerchief to minimize the number of germs spread.

"As you go out in the community, as you touch things, don't touch your face with your hands. That's where a lot of our germs come in. So try not to touch your face, and use the wipes provided at stores for buggies," said Dunn.

Dunn added that keeping a healthy lifestyle will help keep your immune system strong so make sure you are eating healthy, exercising, drinking enough fluids, and getting enough rest.

