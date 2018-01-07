Threatening social media post is not about Dougherty Co. schools

Saturday has been an entire day of work trying to build a new play structure. But the work actually started about 4 years ago, with the parent teacher organization wanting to develop a new playground.More >>
Saturday has been an entire day of work trying to build a new play structure. But the work actually started about 4 years ago, with the parent teacher organization wanting to develop a new playground.More >>
It has been a chilly start to the new year. And people aren't the only ones feeling the effects.More >>
It has been a chilly start to the new year. And people aren't the only ones feeling the effects.More >>
Leshia Michelle Green, 50, charged with the murder of her 4-year-old foster son who died in Lee County last September turned herself into the Lee County Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoonMore >>
Leshia Michelle Green, 50, charged with the murder of her 4-year-old foster son who died in Lee County last September turned herself into the Lee County Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoonMore >>
Sunday night, the Dougherty County School System reacted after a social media post that had some parents concerned.More >>
Sunday night, the Dougherty County School System reacted after a social media post that had some parents concerned.More >>
A new Albany-based rap group wants to bring change to the industry. "We got to strive to be better. You want to get behind the change.More >>
A new Albany-based rap group wants to bring change to the industry. "We got to strive to be better. You want to get behind the change.More >>