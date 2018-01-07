Threatening social media post is not about Dougherty Co. schools - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Threatening social media post is not about Dougherty Co. schools

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Sunday night, the Dougherty County School System reacted after a social media post that had some parents concerned.


DCSS issued the following statement regarding the post: 

"We take threats against our school seriously, students and staff especially. After scouring social media and working with law enforcement agencies, this particular threat arises out of a school district in Virginia. However, as always, we will always remain vigilant and work to make sure that our school and our staff and our students are safe."

