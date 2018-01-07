Safe travel reminder for championship game-day-goers

While you may be traveling to the game or locally to a party or restaurant, it's important to pay attention to the roads.

Georgia State Patrol Post 40 Corporal Andrew McKenzie said people traveling should expect a lot of people on the roads.

He's asking people to watch their speed, keep their eyes on the road and of course, buckle up.

"Most importantly is look out for the other person," said McKenzie, "Be a defensive driver. The life that you save just might be your own."

McKenzie said it is also crucial to avoid drinking and driving.

The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety says a person charged with D-U-I could have to pay more than 10 thousand dollars in fines.

