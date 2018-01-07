Cold weather helps decrease white flies

It has been a chilly start to the new year.

And people aren't the only ones feeling the effects.

Cold weather crops like peaches and blueberries are thriving, and the cold air is ousting whiteflies.

Mark Daniel, Owner of Mark's Melon Patch, said last year the whiteflies were out in epidemic proportions during the summer.

The bugs damaged pumpkins, tomatoes and cotton crops.

While he has already planted his strawberries, he's hoping for a better year than summer 2017.

"So supposedly the cold weather will kill the host plants that the whiteflies survive on during the winter and in turn kill the whiteflies," explained Daniel, "So that's what we're banking on. That's what the experts say so I hope they're right."

Daniel said when the whiteflies are forced to go further south than Dawson, it can make it harder for them to return to Southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.