"The Purpose Girlz" changing the rap industry

"The Purpose Girlz" rap one of their favorite songs (Source: WALB)

A new Albany-based rap group wants to bring change to the industry.

"We got to strive to be better. You want to get behind the change. We got to do this together," rapped "The Purpose Girlz."

Sisters De'Asia Shealy, 14; Anasia Shealy, 14; and Madison Shealy,12 have been singing since childhood.

"We're just a group of girls who's trying to change the hip-hop industry," said Madison Shealy.

A strong purpose for sisters so young.

"Because people are making music for adults and it's influencing the kids so now kids are starting to act out," explained Madison Shealy.

One year ago, the Shealy's put a name to their group--"The Purpose Girlz."

And it's what they've been through that's given them that purpose.

"Me and her we witnessed our mother like she was murdered in front of us," explained Anasia Shealy, "And then it was like we really have to bring change and stuff. So that made us push harder for what we're doing to get the message out there."

With no curse words and only uplifting lyrics, this girl group raps to a different beat than others.

"We feel that we can, we can bring a change. Like you don't see many people writing about positivity," said De'Asia Shealy, "Everybody writing about guns and violence and killing and tramping and all that. Everybody talk about that. Don't nobody talk about positivity."

Anasia and Madison say writing has helped them cope with their mother's death.

"It's a way that we can like express our feelings," said Madison Shealy.

At home, they sit at their kitchen table to collaborate.

"Give each other words and meanings and understanding so we can all make music," said De'Asia Shealy.

And they want to use their lyrics to keep making a difference in the music industry.

"When people are inspired by us you just get so overjoyed that people, they change because of your music that's why I get so happy and so overjoyed," said Anasia Shealy, "That I can change people just by rapping."

The girls have performed in Thomasville, Americus and of course Albany among other places.

But they say they hope one day "The Purpose Girlz" will be a household name.

