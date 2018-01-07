3 arrested in connection to a murder in Clinch County

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a body was found by a hunter near Chauncy Rd. in Clinch County Saturday morning around 9:30.

When deputies arrived to the location, they found the body of Otis Monroe, 50, of Homerville, Georgia.

Monroe’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI arrested Johnny Marshal Jr., 42, charged with one count of Murder, Arthur Gulf Posley, 41, charged with one count of Murder, and Tiffany Monroe, 31, charged with one count of giving a False Statement.

Tiffany Monroe and Johnny Marshal Jr. were transported to the Coffee County Jail.

Arthur Posley was transported to the Ware County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information regarding the death of Otis Monroe is encouraged to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at (912) 487-5316, (912) 487-3250 or the GBI at (912) 389-4103.

