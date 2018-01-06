Tifton native ready for Georgia-Alabama championship game

The Georgia-Alabama championship football game is just two nights away and fans across Southwest Georgia are of course gearing up.More >>
The Georgia-Alabama championship football game is just two nights away and fans across Southwest Georgia are of course gearing up.More >>
Tifton residents had an opportunity to put their Christmas trees to good use. On Saturday, anyone could drop off a tree at Fulwood Park to be recycled into mulch.More >>
Tifton residents had an opportunity to put their Christmas trees to good use. On Saturday, anyone could drop off a tree at Fulwood Park to be recycled into mulch.More >>
Saturday has been an entire day of work trying to build a new play structure. But the work actually started about 4 years ago, with the parent teacher organization wanting to develop a new playground.More >>
Saturday has been an entire day of work trying to build a new play structure. But the work actually started about 4 years ago, with the parent teacher organization wanting to develop a new playground.More >>
Cordele Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of West 11th Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Cordele Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of West 11th Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Three people are behind bars in the Dougherty County Jail for their part in a shooting at Albany State University.More >>
Three people are behind bars in the Dougherty County Jail for their part in a shooting at Albany State University.More >>