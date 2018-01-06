Tifton native ready for Georgia-Alabama championship game

Dill wears a hat to show his support for the Roll Tide (Source: WALB)

The Georgia-Alabama championship football game is just two nights away and fans across Southwest Georgia are of course gearing up.

But one Bama fan and Tifton native says he's been prepared for 59 years, since the time his friends attended the University of Alabama.

Jimmy Deal, 75, said he went to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, but he and his friends played high school football together before they became players for the roll tide team.

Now he is going to a party to watch the game Monday night and will be the only one there supporting the Crimson tide.

"It's been such a high for those 59 years that I've been a fan of Alabama. You know a lot of wins, a lot of bowls, a lot of happy people," said Dill.

He said it would be the 17th championship for Alabama if they win.

