Keep Tift Beautiful offers Christmas tree recycling

Tifton residents had an opportunity to put their Christmas trees to good use.

On Saturday, anyone could drop off a tree at Fulwood Park to be recycled into mulch.

More than 30 people dropped off trees to Keep Tift Beautiful volunteers to donate to city works.

Dave Hetzel is a volunteer and proponent of recycling who said it is important for trees to go back into use after serving one purpose.

"So anything that will biodegrade, we want to do. So that's what this is all about," said Hetzel.

Residents who donated their tree could also pick up a new sapling to plant in their yard at home.

