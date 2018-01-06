'Community Build Day' constructs playground for primary school

Saturday has been an entire day of work trying to build a new play structure. But the work actually started about 4 years ago, with the parent-teacher organization wanting to develop a new playground.

Tifton's Len Lastinger Primary School parents and other volunteers united Saturday morning to build.

"The goal is for us to create a space for our children. To get outside of the classroom and to extend learning into the playground. To replace some equipment that was out of date," said Richard Fisher, school principal.

Fisher has been the principal for 6 years and said he's honored his school was selected for a $20,000 dollar grant from Doctor Pepper Snapple Group and, national non-profit, KaBOOM!

"We're real excited to be an example for our students that hard work pays off, it's worth investing your time in a project. Results don't happen instantly," said Debby Monfort, a PTO committee co-leader.

Sharon Nixon and Monfort, Parent Teacher Organization Playground and Grant Committee Co-chairs, said for the past year and a half they've been fundraising to get more than 10 thousand dollars.

"I think it's also taught our children the value of teamwork. And just that each person has so much to contribute and everybody is needed," said Nixon.

Nixon and Monfort said this new steel playground replaces a more than 50-year-old set. That one was wooden and would give children splinters. And this new playground can accommodate 45 students or 2 classes.

"As a parent, I want my child to have an opportunity to come out of the classroom, to de-stress," said Monfort.

"Not all learning takes place in the four walls of a classroom. There's a lot of learning cooperation, collaboration that happens on the playground," explained Fisher, "A lot of the activities out here will be for children to stretch their brain and grow."

Now Monfort tells me there will be a ribbon cutting for the children to come out here for the first time on Monday.

There will be more refurbishing to the playground area throughout this spring.

